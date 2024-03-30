type here...
I never passed any of my exams in the university- Benedicta Gafah
Entertainment

I never passed any of my exams in the university- Benedicta Gafah

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
Kumawood actress, Benedicta Gafah has caused a stir online.

Speaking at the Gusty Women’s Conference held at Legon on 28th March 2024, the actress praised students who excel in academics.

The actress claimed she never saw the importance of furthering her education until her friend compelled her to.

According to her, she never thought studying was very difficult until she enrolled herself as a psychology student in tertiary education.

Benedicta Gafah claims she did her best to ensure she studied hard and got good results but that was never made possible.

She shockingly disclosed that she never passed any of her papers, saying that the best she could get as a university student was a C grade.

