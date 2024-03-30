Picture of Yaw Sarpong looking sick goes viral

- Advertisement -

Some months ago, news that flew across social media platforms made it known that veteran Ghanaian gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong was sick, however, the management came to sweep those reports under the canopy.

According to them, the musician was doing very fine, hence, reports of him being sick should be swept under the canopy.

Well, a new picture of the gospel musician has surfaced online which has made netizens confirm that indeed Yaw Sarpong is sick.

From the picture available at our news desk, Mark Okraku Mantey had paid a courtesy call to the ace gospel musician as the duo is seen together with Maame Tiwaa, the backing vocalist of Yaw Sarpong.

Yaw Sarpong, who is in the middle of Mark Okraku Mantey and Maame Tiwaa looks very haggard.