Mr Eazi offers full scholarship to 1000 CK Tadem Uni students in Navrongo

By Bra Stash
Updated:
Nigerian singer and business tycoon, Mr Eazi has fulfilled his promise by giving scholarships to eligible students of Ghana’s C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS), which is based in Navrongo in the Upper East Region.

In its first year, the scholarship fund has now helped a total of 282 students by offering full and, in some cases, partial scholarships.

An official letter from the school’s registrar, Dr. V.A. Ankamah-Lomotey (PhD), validated Mr. Eazi’s kind donation.

In his letter, he expressed gratitude for Mr. Eazi’s commitment to advancing higher learning and enhancing regional economic mobility.

Speaking about the scholarship program, Mr. Eazi reiterated his intention to support 1,000 students in their pursuit of higher education.

He thinks that education is the foundation of regional change and a powerful launching pad for both social and upward economic mobility.

The beneficiaries of Mr. Eazi’s gift to CKT-UTAS, many of whom might not have had the financial resources to pursue further education, have seen a major improvement in their quality of life.

The beneficiaries of Mr. Eazi's gift to CKT-UTAS, many of whom might not have had the financial resources to pursue further education, have seen a major improvement in their quality of life.

His generosity encourages others to fund education and provide chances for the future generation.

