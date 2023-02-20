- Advertisement -

Christian Atsu’s best friend both in the Blackstars team and in real life, Mubarak Wakaso has sadly reacted to the devastating news.

The two were not only teammates but also close friends who often shared jokes and banter with each other on social media.

In midst of the mourning of Atsu who lived a fulfilled and enviable life, Mubarak who granted an interview with one of the radio stations has opened up to the last conversation he had with Christian before his demise.

As disclosed by Wakaso, the last time he spoke to Atsu was on the even of 6th February 2023 just before the devastating earthquake which claimed Atsu’s life.

He detailed that he called Atsu on the phone to troll him for posting his wining goal across all social media platforms.

While they were still talking, Atsu told him he wanted to attend to something urgently hence he’ll call him back.

Sadly, his anticipated call never came because he had perished in the quake.

