type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMubarak Wakaso reveals Christian Atsu's last words to him before his death
News

Mubarak Wakaso reveals Christian Atsu’s last words to him before his death

By Armani Brooklyn
Mubarak Wakaso tearfully reacts to Christian Atsu's death
- Advertisement -

Christian Atsu’s best friend both in the Blackstars team and in real life, Mubarak Wakaso has sadly reacted to the devastating news.

The two were not only teammates but also close friends who often shared jokes and banter with each other on social media.

In midst of the mourning of Atsu who lived a fulfilled and enviable life, Mubarak who granted an interview with one of the radio stations has opened up to the last conversation he had with Christian before his demise.

READ ALSO: Mubarak Wakaso tearfully reacts to Christian Atsu’s death

Mubarak Wakaso tearfully reacts to Christian Atsu's death

As disclosed by Wakaso, the last time he spoke to Atsu was on the even of 6th February 2023 just before the devastating earthquake which claimed Atsu’s life.

He detailed that he called Atsu on the phone to troll him for posting his wining goal across all social media platforms.

While they were still talking, Atsu told him he wanted to attend to something urgently hence he’ll call him back.

Sadly, his anticipated call never came because he had perished in the quake.

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: I can’t eat and sleep – Christian Atsu’s wife tearfully reveals

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 20, 2023
    Accra
    haze
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    62 %
    2.6mph
    9 %
    Mon
    90 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News