Musician Kwesi Arthur secretly marries; Exclusive details drop (Video)

News

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Musician Kwesi Arthur secretly marries; Exclusive details drop
Ghanaian musician, Kwesi Arthur, has finally confirmed the rumoured reports that he secretly tied the knot months ago.

Recall that about two months ago, it was rumoured on social media that the musician was no longer a bachelor but rather a married man.

Well, speaking in an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty earlier this morning, Kwesi Arthur emphasised that he’s now a husband.

Kwesi Arthur was forced to make this revelation public after Andy Dosty asked him about Efia Odo; His rumoured ex-lover.

Being a newly married man, Kwesi Arthur insisted not to go into deep details concerning what actually happened between him and Efia.

He maintained that being a married man, brother and mentor bars him from openly speaking about past relationships.

However, Kwesi Arthur confirmed that it has been months since he spoke to Efia Odo.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

