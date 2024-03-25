type here...
Medikal reportedly impregnates popular slayqueen threatening to make their affair public and disgrace him

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
This is the umpteenth time Medikal has been accused of cheating on Fella Makafui.


Recall that years ago, the rapper and his wife subtly hinted on social media that they’d gone their separate ways due to the AMG-signed rapper’s consistent cheating.


We are in 2024 and it’s obvious haven’t taken a break from cheating and has gone a step forward with his promiscuous lifestyle.

According to IG blogger, West African Celebs, Medikal has impregnated a slayqueen and she’s threatening to make their affair and pregnancy public.

As alleged by the Instagram ghost blogger, the impregnated lady has reportedly contacted Fella Makafui about the baby she’s carrying for her hubby.

Meanwhile, before this reportage, Medikal and Fella had both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

Source:GHpage

