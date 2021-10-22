MUSIGA is useless for failing to defend Shatta Wale – CICC CEO

- Advertisement -

Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka, the CICC Chief Executive Officer for the West Africa Council of International Chambers of Commerce, has described the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) as a useless organization.

If MUSIGA’s operating systems had been working, he claims, they could have handled the situation of Shatta Wale and the Ghana Police Service.

He said: “The organisation is useless sitting idol for Shatta Wale to go through this mess. If it was a better organisation for instance the Arbitration and Disciplinary Committee should have been the first to look into matters of its indiscipline members”

He went on to say that the Committee is also in charge of handling member issues and complaints.

Nii Ayitey continued: “Shatta Wale should blame MUSIGA because they refused to do their work professionally. If MUSIGA has a committee like this kind they would have sat on this matter and recommend appropriate sanctions or measures available to the National Executive.”

“The leadership of MUSIGA always think about money and the welfare of the members who make the organisation vibrant. I will be surprised to see or hear the entertainment pundits blaming the Ghana Police Service because Dr George Akuffo Dampare is a great personality and the best for his job,” he concluded.