Screen goddess Nana Ama Mcbrown hilariously has disclosed the first nickname she got when she ventured into acting in the early stages of her life.

Nana Ama McBrown who is considered one of the versatile actresses in Ghana revealed that she got her nickname on set shooting her first movie under Miracle Films.

She was given the role as a driver of an armed robbery gang alongside the likes of Fred Amugi, Santo etc..

Fred Amugi who was at that time the biggest actor in Ghana, was asked by the director(Miracle Films) on set to give her(Mcbrown) a character name in the movie.

The Actress/television personality said she was expecting a nice name to be given to her but to her surprise Fred Amugi gave her a name that till date she’s not proud of.

Guess the name… Nana Ama Mcbrown said Fred gave her ‘CONDOM’ as the character name for the role.

The Kumawood actress however speaking revealed that she started off her acting career as a costumier and later joined the mainstream acting.

According to her it was never easy penetrating through the market as a newbie. During those days big names like the Late Kwame Owusu Ansah, Santo, Judas etc were ruling.

So for her to have cemented her name as being the best came with a lot of determination and hardwork.