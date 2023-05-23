My parents tried to starve me to death after burying my elder brother alive

- Advertisement -

The 8-year-old second son of Empress Lupita and Godpapa The Greatest has made a ton of shocking revelations during an exclusive interview with Kofi TV.

As touchingly revealed by the 8-year-old boy who currently lives in the streets despite his parents owning a fully furnished house – He was nearly starved to death and hence had to run for his precious life.

According to him, after his parents buried his elder brother named El Waa alive, it was now his turn to suffer the same fate but because he had learnt a lesson to two from the death of his elder brother he advised himself.

READ ALSO: My parents poisoned and buried my elder brother alive – Son of GH viral ‘mentally challenged’ couple ‘reveals’

His parents started staving him and additionally threatened to cut off his head if he dares to eat anything in the house.

For the fear of losing his life just like his two brothers who were both murdered by his parents, he left home at dawn and has since vowed never to return.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: My mother uses ‘poopoo’ to prepare soup for us – Son of viral GH ‘mentally challenged’ couple speaks

READ ALSO: We killed our children to save Ghana – Empress Lupita