type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"My spiritual husband's joystick is too big and I can no longer...
News

“My spiritual husband’s joystick is too big and I can no longer handle it despite enjoying” – GH lady cries on live radio

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
My spiritual husband's joystick is too big and I can no longer handle it despite enjoying - GH lady cries on live radio
- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian lady has stormed Sompa FM to complain about her spiritual husband.

During an interview with Ohenene on Sompa FM, the lady whose face was blurred revealed that she has a spiritual husband who always comes to have intercourse in the middle of the night.

READ ALSO: More all-loved videos of Dr Grace Boadu and her alleged husband-to-be Osofo Bible Nokwafo lands online

My spiritual husband's joystick is too big and I can no longer handle it despite enjoying - GH lady cries on live radio

According to the lady, she enjoys the intercourse but his spiritual husband’s manhood is big – Hence she suffers abdominal pains anytime he visits to have intercourse with her in the middle of the night.

The lady who’s currently seeking spiritual intervention also disclosed she’s not able to see her spiritual husband coming but she feels it within her when they are having the intercourse.

Watch the video below to know more…

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: Dr Grace Boadu’s alleged husband to be, Osofo Bible Nokwafo sacked from her family house (Video)

READ ALSO: More videos of Dr Grace Boadu and her hubby she married for 16 years surface online

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, February 1, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
86.7 ° F
86.7 °
86.7 °
63 %
2.5mph
76 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
89 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more