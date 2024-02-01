“My spiritual husband’s joystick is too big and I can no longer handle it despite enjoying” – GH lady cries on live radio

- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian lady has stormed Sompa FM to complain about her spiritual husband.

During an interview with Ohenene on Sompa FM, the lady whose face was blurred revealed that she has a spiritual husband who always comes to have intercourse in the middle of the night.

READ ALSO: More all-loved videos of Dr Grace Boadu and her alleged husband-to-be Osofo Bible Nokwafo lands online

According to the lady, she enjoys the intercourse but his spiritual husband’s manhood is big – Hence she suffers abdominal pains anytime he visits to have intercourse with her in the middle of the night.

The lady who’s currently seeking spiritual intervention also disclosed she’s not able to see her spiritual husband coming but she feels it within her when they are having the intercourse.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Dr Grace Boadu’s alleged husband to be, Osofo Bible Nokwafo sacked from her family house (Video)

READ ALSO: More videos of Dr Grace Boadu and her hubby she married for 16 years surface online