Tema-based rapper Sarkodie who has remained low-key after the release of his diss song directed at his ex-girlfriend and actress Yvonne Nelson has finally spoken about the song.

The rapper claimed in an exclusive interview with Angele Yee for her podcast Way Up that he wrote the song as a result of his perceptions of Yvonne Nelson’s tell-all memoir being greatly distorted.

Sarkodie said that while he occasionally released songs with lyrics that addressed problems people had with him in public, he felt this time was a little different because the two of them could have sat down and discussed the whole thing.

The head of Sarkcess Music continued by saying that he also wished to dispel the notion that because of the way he has conducted himself over the years, certain things can be stated about him and he won’t step forward to defend himself.

When asked if anyone on his team knew about the diss song before it was released, Sarkodie emphatically denied it.

The award-winning musician added that he was not prepared for any of his group mates to try to convince him not to release the song.

Sarkodie unexpectedly claimed that the song was leaked despite all the admissions he made about why he initially recorded the song.

