type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMy Try me diss song was leaked - Sarkodie
Entertainment

My Try me diss song was leaked – Sarkodie

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Sarkodie-at an interview and-Yvonne-Nelson-FI
Sarkodie-and-Yvonne-Nelson-FI
- Advertisement -

Tema-based rapper Sarkodie who has remained low-key after the release of his diss song directed at his ex-girlfriend and actress Yvonne Nelson has finally spoken about the song.

The rapper claimed in an exclusive interview with Angele Yee for her podcast Way Up that he wrote the song as a result of his perceptions of Yvonne Nelson’s tell-all memoir being greatly distorted.

Sarkodie said that while he occasionally released songs with lyrics that addressed problems people had with him in public, he felt this time was a little different because the two of them could have sat down and discussed the whole thing.

Also Read: I’m single; Love this day is a scam – Yvonne Nelson

The head of Sarkcess Music continued by saying that he also wished to dispel the notion that because of the way he has conducted himself over the years, certain things can be stated about him and he won’t step forward to defend himself.

When asked if anyone on his team knew about the diss song before it was released, Sarkodie emphatically denied it.

The award-winning musician added that he was not prepared for any of his group mates to try to convince him not to release the song.

Sarkodie unexpectedly claimed that the song was leaked despite all the admissions he made about why he initially recorded the song.

Also Read: Prince David Osei insults Sarkodie for calling out Yvonne Nelson as an ashawo

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Read More: Abusuapayin Judas shades Sarkodie after reading ‘I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON’

    Source:Ghpage

    TODAY

    Friday, July 21, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    80.7 ° F
    80.7 °
    80.7 °
    75 %
    3.2mph
    100 %
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    78 °
    Sun
    78 °
    Mon
    79 °
    Tue
    81 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways