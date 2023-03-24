- Advertisement -

Afia Schwar who resurrected her long-time-standing beef with Mzbel three days ago and confessed to having a hand in the singer’s father’s death has threatened to hit her old-time friend with a bulldozer once again.

According to Afia Schwar, she was the one who prayed for Mzbel’s father to die because she mocked and humiliated her on the internet after news of her own father’s death went viral on social media.

In a Tiktok video, Afia Schwar said;

READ ALSO: Mzbel reacts after Afia Schwar confesses to killing her father

“I prayed for God to kill your father I say it with a full chest. I prayed by pouring libation, you can ask from Funeral Homes. I went to Funeral Homes at night and poured libation that death should come for your father if it is indeed capable of claiming anyone,”

Reacting to Afia Schwar’s confession, Mzbel labelled her as an evil woman who could pray for the father of her foes to die but couldn’t pray for her own dad and brother to stay alive.

In a lengthy post, she wrote: “One thing i learnt when i was a Christian is never to wish death on anyone regardless of who it is….

“It’s either I die so u can throw a party or u praying for my dad to die… well he’s dead and I believe it brought u lots of pleasure that’s why u recorded a song “ALHAJI DAMUASI ” to mock us when I was mourning.

“Interestingly u have the energy to pray for my dad to die but couldn’t pray for your dad and brother to stay alive…. how evil.

“This same person will turn around tomorrow and start using the name of Christ to preach and some of u Christians who find her constant attacks and insults on people entertaining will hail her. What a shame.”

READ ALSO: I’m responsible for Mzbel’s father’s death – Afia Schwar confesses

Mzbel’s clapback has apparently triggered Afia Schwarzenegger to come back with another attack on her.

In a new Tiktok video, Afia Schwar threatened to take the life of the singer’s son just like she allegedly did to her father.

She said “If you like, attempt something new. Try something else and see if your child won’t die. Try it, just try, just try it. I will curse you.”

The video has since attracted reactions from social media users who are asking Mzbel to report Afia to the police over the threat on her son’s life.

“Don’t play with your child, report her to the police… if anything happens to your son she will face the law,” a social media user said..

Another added that “she says she killed your dad, she’s given you evidence. Won’t you take her on?? I really don’t understand why both of you just can’t go your separate ways amicably after your failed friendship. If u miss each other then settle erhn because eiii how many years now?”

READ ALSO: Mzbel wasn’t raped by Rev Josh Laryea – Afia Schwar ‘confesses’