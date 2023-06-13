Mzgee ‘exposes’ Fadda Dickson big time; Reveals shocking details

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The current host of UTV’s United Showbiz program, Mzgee, has revealed a set of shocking details about what happened when she first met Fadda Dickson.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Abeiku Santana in the studios of OKAY FM earlier today, Mzgee dropped a set of shocking revelations that have since left a lot of Ghanaians jaw dropped.

According to Mzgee, Fadda Dickson declined to work with her the first time they met in 2021.

Mzgee explained that Fadda Dickson wasn’t interested in her usage of the English Language for hosting shows and programs because Despite Media is known as a traditional media house.

Meanwhile, she was destined to work for Despite Media in the future.

In the course of the interview, Mzgee also emphasised that she will never go to court or get jailed unlike Mcbrown and her former pundits.

