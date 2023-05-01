After Mzgee was announced as Mcbrown’s replacement at UTV, social media users hurriedly alleged that the two female stars are secretly beefing.

According to these critics, because Mzgee and Mcbrown will be fighting over viewership, there will be a subtle beef between them.

Well, it seems there’s an iota of truth in reports that the two celebrities are covertly beefing.

Just a few hours ago, Mzgee shared a picture on her IG and as usual, Mcbrown stormed the comments section to heap praises on her colleague.

Unfortunately, Mzgee who appears not to be cool with Mcbrown behind the scenes has ‘intentionally’ ignored her comment.

Meanwhile, Mzgee is online and even reposted a video on her Insta-stories just about 12 minutes ago.

Without a doubt, Mcbrown will be feeling very bad because Mzgee has replied to almost all the comments from the stars except hers.

As suggested by some netizens, Nana Ama Mcbrown was only trying to show love to her ‘younger sister’ but she was completely ignored, shamed, disgraced nd humiliated in the process.

Stay tuned for more on this developing new ‘beef’.

