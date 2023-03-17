- Advertisement -

Kwame A Plus who is a known pundit on UTV’s United Showbiz program has confirmed through a Facebook post that Mzgee has taken over from Mcbrown following the latter’s move to ONUA TV.

In a lengthy post that has been spotted on A Plus’ Facebook page, he admitted that Mcbrown’s influence and impact on the late-night entertainment program will be more than difficult for Mzgee to emulate but she trusts that with consistent and hard work, she’ll be able to leave her mark on the program.

After sharing his thoughts on the heavy task ahead of Mzgee to execute he congratulated the award-winning TV show host on her new job.

Kwame A Plus wrote;

Three things I’ve learned about life;

1. It

2. Goes

3. On

Every human being is unique in their own way; no one is useless . But whether the old record will be lost in the new or it will forever remain unbroken, lies in the womb of that courageous person who patiently endures the excruciating pain of being heavily pregnant with passion, perseverance and hard work.

Congratulations Mz Gee. That shoe you are wearing is size 84, but nothing is too big for a willing heart and soul. Keep going, keep growing, keep glowing and keep soaring!

You can get it if you really want.

Meanwhile, UTV will officially unveil Mzgee as the new host for United Showbiz this coming Saturday.

A flyer for the week’s edition of the show confirms that Adwoa Yeaboah Agyei Adowa Group will be present in the studios of UTV to eulogize and give Mzgee a dignified welcome.

Social media users who have come across the flyer have shared mixed reactions as to the motive behind the impending and highly anticipated ‘welcome’ celebration.

Take a look at the flyer below to know more…

