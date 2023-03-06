NAM 1 shows interest in signing Efia Odo as a brand ambassador

- Advertisement -

The CEO of defunct Zylofon Media and Mezgold Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1 has expressed his interest in signing actress Efia Odo.

The embattled CEO has been silent for some years now following his arrest in Dubai and the collapse of his Menzgold investment which had lead to the death of some customers who invested their monies.

Recently, Efia Odo appeared on UTV as a guest on their weekend entertainment show United Showbiz and addressed some issues in the entertainment industry.

NAM 1 who has been watching the show from his hideout felt impressed with the way Efia Odo was giving her submissions and took to Twitter to applaud her for how she is addressing and responding to the topics been discussed.

According to him, Efia Odo is a perfect fit for a corporate brand ambassador job.

He tweeted: “Who else have noticed how @Efiaodo1 seems very Oprah Winfrey – like, on United Showbiz now on Utv based on her views and composure. Seems a perfect fit for a corporate brand ambassadorial endeavor. Kudos”.

After his tweet, Efia Odo reacted to it by asking if he is was thinking of signing her as a brand ambassador.

She tweeted: “You coming to sign this bad bitch or nah”

NAM 1 reacted to her saying when given the chance he will sign her because she is good for the American business market.

