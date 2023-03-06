- Advertisement -

Socialite and actress, Efia Odo has finally reacted to the trending rumours of sleeping with both Shatta Wale and her late best friend Junior US together in a hotel in New Jersey.

Just last week, Shatta Wale warned Efia Odo to shut up and put an abrupt end to the indirect jabs she keeps throwing at her with the slightest opportunity she gets.

As threatened by Shatta, he’ll drop all their dirty secrets on the internet if Efia keeps on with her smear campaign against him.

Shatta Wale’s threats followed after the nudist emphatically stated during an interview with Pulse GH that she will never hang out with the self-styled dancehall king again.

Amidst the back-and-forth banter between the two former besties, IG blogger Thosecalledcelebs alleged on her page that Shatta and late Junior US chopped Efia Odo together in a hotel in New Jersey as earlier hinted by the ‘Taking Over’ hitmaker.

According to her, Efia Odo was a ‘to be’ girlfriend of Junior US but she slept with Shatta Wale in a hotel in New Jersey the first time they met.

She explained Efia Odo together with Junior US and other friends met Shatta Wale but before they realised, Efia Odo had already slept with Shatta Wale.

And this angered Junor US who was the first to show interest in the socialite to also chop her.

Reacting to the wild allegations on UTV last Saturday, Efia Odo claimed that she has never slept with Shatta Wale before and the same applies to Junior US.

She admitted that they all once met in New Jersey as the rumours state but they never went to the hotel to bonk themselves.

As claimed by Efia, she only chopped Shatta’s money in New Jersey because he took her to a boutique to shop and after that, they both departed to their various homes.

As categorically stated by Efia Odo, she has never slept with Shatta Wale as well as the deceased Junior US.

