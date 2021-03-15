NAM1 applauds Burna Boy and Wizkid on their Grammy Awards win

- Advertisement -

Nana Appiah Mensah has congratulated Nigerians Wizkid and Burna Boy for their wins at the just-ended Grammy awards.

While Burna Boy picked up the Global Music Album of the year for his project Twice as Tall, Wizkid also grabbed his second Grammy by winning Music Video of the Year for his collaboration with Beyonce on Brown Skin Girl.

Videos of Burna Boy going off after being named Grammy Award winner at the 63rd edition of the scheme has gone viral as he celebrated his great feat.

Many on social have shared their opinions on the topic and some have called this win a headway for African Music to finally get the recognition we deserve musically.

Ghanaian tweeps have again asked the yearly question of why Ghana keeps getting snubbed by the Award Scheme considered the pinnacle of musical success.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah otherwise known as NAM1, has applauded the Nigerian duo for blazing the torch for Africa on the biggest stage.

The founder of the now defunct gold dealership company Menzgold tweeted, “Congrats to @burnaboy @wizkidayo & NIGERIA on your Grammy wins. AFRICA has been pregnant with lots of potentials for centuries,our generation SHALL ensure she delivers safely regardless of the heckling & labeling. This is not rocket science,fortunately @zylofonmusic_ are u ready?”

Wizkid and Burna Boy without a doubt have made history and their names will remain carved in stone as two of the greatest musical exports Africa has ever seen.