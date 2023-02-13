- Advertisement -

Repented fetish priestess Nana Agradaa now Evangelist Mama Pat has disclosed that she would name her next child Judas should she give birth again.

We are informed that names can have both negative and positive impacts on children and looking at the story behind Judas in the Bible, hardly do you hear someone called Judas.

But Evangelist Mama Pat who is the leader and founder of Heaven Way Church is of the view that the name Judas is an underrated name.

According to her, people despise the name Judas because of the negative story attached to it but what they don’t know is the fact that the name has some good attached to it and he has dug deep into it to reveal it.

She mentioned that without Judas, there was never going to be salvation but still people dislike the name and want to give it to their kids.

Nana Agradaa during her church sermon mentioned that she would gift Judas a car and a house if she should meet him today anywhere for the good work he did.

She then revealed that if she ever gets pregnant and gives birth to a son she is going to name him Judas.

