type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI'll name my next child Judas - Nana Agradaa
Entertainment

I’ll name my next child Judas – Nana Agradaa

By Qwame Benedict
Nana Agradaa
Nana Agradaa
- Advertisement -

Repented fetish priestess Nana Agradaa now Evangelist Mama Pat has disclosed that she would name her next child Judas should she give birth again.

We are informed that names can have both negative and positive impacts on children and looking at the story behind Judas in the Bible, hardly do you hear someone called Judas.

But Evangelist Mama Pat who is the leader and founder of Heaven Way Church is of the view that the name Judas is an underrated name.

Also Read: Nana Agradaa angrily reacts to her involvement in an accident

According to her, people despise the name Judas because of the negative story attached to it but what they don’t know is the fact that the name has some good attached to it and he has dug deep into it to reveal it.

She mentioned that without Judas, there was never going to be salvation but still people dislike the name and want to give it to their kids.

Nana Agradaa during her church sermon mentioned that she would gift Judas a car and a house if she should meet him today anywhere for the good work he did.

She then revealed that if she ever gets pregnant and gives birth to a son she is going to name him Judas.

Also Read: Nana Agradaa involved in a ghastly accident

Watch the video below:

Read More: Nana Agradaa charged once again for distributing nude photos of a Prophet

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 13, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    58 %
    1.6mph
    20 %
    Mon
    90 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News