Nana Aba Anamoah attacks and warns Moesha Boduong; Fires her for peddling lies about Sandra Ankobiah
Entertainment

Nana Aba Anamoah attacks and warns Moesha Boduong; Fires her for peddling lies about Sandra Ankobiah

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Aba Anamoah - Moesha Boduong - Sandra Ankobiah
Moesha Boduong & Sandra Ankobiah have been trending on the internet for the past 24 hours now after the repented actress dropped a lengthy write-up on her IG page in which she confessed that she & Sandra Ankobiah used to sleep with men for money.

Amidst the brouhaha, Nana Aba Anamoah who is the General Manager of GhOne Television has asked Moesha Bodoung to cease spreading false information about her best friend, Sandra Ankobiah.

This warning from Nana Aba followed after Moesha’s odd apology to Sandra Ankobiah made it into the headlines.

Nana Aba Anamoah who is noted for going all out for her friends blasted Moesha in the comments section of a picture Sandra shared on her IG page.

Moesha Boduong once again stormed the comments section to cause more wahala, by commenting;

“I love you my sister in law. God loves you more.”

Moesha’s comment did not sit down well with Nana Aba Anamoah who is a very good friend of Sandra Ankobiah.

She replied with a warning to Moesha to stop peddling lies about Sandra.

Without a shred of doubt Sandra loves you too but stop peddling lies about her,”

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

