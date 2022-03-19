type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNana Aba Anamoah begins a new beef with Captain Planet
Entertainment

Nana Aba Anamoah begins a new beef with Captain Planet

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Aba Anamoah - Captain Planet
- Advertisement -

Renowned Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah didn’t spare Captain Planet after he called out our E-feminists who have gone mute over Abena Korkor’s balderdash.

Captain Planet’s only crime was to call out our aggressive feminists to push sense into Abena Korkor’s head because her smear campaigns have fast become sickening.

He tweeted;

As Abena Korkor dey misbehave in the name her being Bipolar them feminists are all quiet. If some bro abuse her right now e be there u go see all of them in their numbers with big big grammar

It was this particular that awakened the savageness in Nana Aba Anamoah to pounce on Captain planet like a hungry lioness.

She retweeted Captain Planet’s tweet and chided him for not blasting Abena Korkor she attacked her and innocent Serwaa Amihere.

Nana Aba fumed at Captain Planet by saying;

Your tweet is the most pathetic by a mile. When she dragged the names of a lot of women (including mine…oh and your good friend @SandraAnkobiah) did you think it was an issue for feminists? If you want to address her, go straight at it and stop hiding behind populism. Cheers

By the time realize, Abena Korkor would have destroyed marriage and turned friends into enemies with her fake chopping lists.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, March 19, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    2.9mph
    64 %
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News