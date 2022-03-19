- Advertisement -

Renowned Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah didn’t spare Captain Planet after he called out our E-feminists who have gone mute over Abena Korkor’s balderdash.

Captain Planet’s only crime was to call out our aggressive feminists to push sense into Abena Korkor’s head because her smear campaigns have fast become sickening.

He tweeted;

As Abena Korkor dey misbehave in the name her being Bipolar them feminists are all quiet. If some bro abuse her right now e be there u go see all of them in their numbers with big big grammar

It was this particular that awakened the savageness in Nana Aba Anamoah to pounce on Captain planet like a hungry lioness.

She retweeted Captain Planet’s tweet and chided him for not blasting Abena Korkor she attacked her and innocent Serwaa Amihere.

Nana Aba fumed at Captain Planet by saying;

“Your tweet is the most pathetic by a mile. When she dragged the names of a lot of women (including mine…oh and your good friend @SandraAnkobiah) did you think it was an issue for feminists? If you want to address her, go straight at it and stop hiding behind populism. Cheers“

By the time realize, Abena Korkor would have destroyed marriage and turned friends into enemies with her fake chopping lists.