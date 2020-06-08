Celebrated broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah would in some few days be celebrating her 42nd birthday and has already asked people to start getting their gifts ready.

According to her daughter Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba has a special wish for her birthday and the wish is to receive a brand new Mercedes Benz E-Class from any loved one.

She explained that, this revealation was made by Nana Aba herself and she wishes someone comes out to surprise her with her dream gift.

Per our checks, the Mercedes Benz E-Class cost not less than $54,000.

Nana Aba days ago also took to her social media handle to ask her fans if she should give out her gifts on her birthday which is 19th June.

Many of them asked that Nana Ama gives out free goodies as she celebrates her birthday and they would in return bless her for her kind gesture.