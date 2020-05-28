type here...
Nana Aba Anamoah threatens to take legal action on anyone who calls her a pimp

By Qwame Benedict
Nana Aba Anamoah threatens to take legal action on anyone who calls her a pimp
Celebrated broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah for months now has been battling to redeem her image after she was accused of being a pimp.

Recently a popular slay queen known as Mon Gucci in an interview with Ola Michael on Neat FM referred to Nana Aba Anamoah as the mother of all pimps in the country.

Video of Gucci Mona’s interview went viral and Nana Aba after sighting the video questioned why the station and host would allow people on their show to peddle lies against people.

This made the host of the show Ola Michael send out an apology to Nana Aba over the allegations on his show.

The award-winning journalist accepted the apology from Ola but warned that she wouldn’t hesitate to take legal actions at anyone or media house that open their doors for people to soil her reputation.

See screenshot below:

