Nana Addo captured in a lovey-dovey mood with the first lady, Rebecca

Ghana’s sitting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has shown that he’s a ‘lover boy’ of the cameras.

A new heartwarming video that has surfaced on social media and received a lot of love reactions from social media users captures the moment the president romantically rubbed the shoulders of his lovely wife, Rebecca, at an event.

Mrs Rebecca who was enjoying the shoulder massage beamed with glittering smiles throughout the short session

This isn’t the first time, Nana Addo has publicly pressed his undiluted love for the first lady.

Nana Addo is a pro at ‘chopping love’ and no one can deny this evident fact.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the comments gathered under the enchanting video…

eeish small tickle and first lady is already being a lady ? — Kenjimxx(Sarkodie)?????? (@kenjimxx) February 12, 2023

His beautiful Rebecca sugared herself. Romantic Addo D ???????? — Nâ?Nã???? (@alcantara_san_) February 12, 2023

Maa Becky ein body go sweet am roff ????? — B (@AddoAmankwaa) February 12, 2023

Ala sheg33 showboi the real guy man — Kels (@Bandaroll) February 13, 2023

Herh the woman wet instant — YO ! ORTIS (@ortistheii) February 12, 2023

