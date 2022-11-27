- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor Big Akwes says President Nana Akufo Addo should be blamed for Ghana’s defeat to Portugal in their thrilling match at the World Cup.

The president arrived in Qatar Wednesday to meet the players and offer his support at Stadium 974 ahead of the Black Stars clash with Portugal on Thursday.

Fans were expecting a starring performance from the Black Stars. However, Portugal clinched a 3-2 victory over Ghana in their World Cup Group H opener.

Big Akwes, in his reaction after the game on UTV, intimated he was optimistic Ghana could never win against Portugal.

He explained that there was no way Ghana would beat their colonial masters at the tournament because they enlightened and influenced us in every way.

He went on to say that he knew we would lose the game when President Akufo Addo flew to Qatar to meet the players ahead of the crunch game.

However, not everyone agrees with Big Akwe’s opinion on Ghana’s defeat.

Fans have blamed manager Otto Addo for what they view as his poor coaching tactics after he substituted both Mohammed Kudus and Andre Ayew moments after the two worked their way to find an equalizer for Ghana.

On the other hand, Coach Otto Addo was furious with the decision of referee Ismail Elfath to award Portugal a penalty. He labeled it a “gift” from the officials.

He said: “I don’t know whether they weren’t paying attention, whether the VAR wasn’t paying attention. If you look back at the scene, it is unbelievable. We were playing the ball, it was a foul against us!”