type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNana Agraada remains in jail after she failed to meet bail requirements
Entertainment

Nana Agraada remains in jail after she failed to meet bail requirements

By Kweku Derrick
Nana Agradaa arrested court
- Advertisement -

Evangelist Patricia Oduro, a.k.a. Nana Agradaa, will be spending more time in police custody despite the court granting her bail on October 17, 2022.

This is because she has failed to find sureties to complete the requirements of her GH¢50,000 bail granted her by a court presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah.

The bail condition for the embattled founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry was that she provides three sureties, who are civil servants earning not less than GH¢2,000 a month.

READ ALSO: Agradaa storms Bojo beach for a cleansing bath after bail [Video]

According to her lawyer, Paul Asibi Abariga, she has not been able to find the three guarantees, the Daily Guide reports.

He had pleaded with the trial judge through a verbal application on Thursday, November 10, 2022, for the court to vary the bail condition for his client.

But the application was suspended on Friday, November 11.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Meanwhile, Nana Agradaa reportedly confronted a journalist in court on Thursday, in what is viewed as an assault on her profession.

READ MORE: Nana Agradaa verbally assaults journalist in court

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, November 11, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    83 %
    2.2mph
    0 %
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    80 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News