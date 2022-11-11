- Advertisement -

Evangelist Patricia Oduro, a.k.a. Nana Agradaa, will be spending more time in police custody despite the court granting her bail on October 17, 2022.

This is because she has failed to find sureties to complete the requirements of her GH¢50,000 bail granted her by a court presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah.

The bail condition for the embattled founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry was that she provides three sureties, who are civil servants earning not less than GH¢2,000 a month.

READ ALSO: Agradaa storms Bojo beach for a cleansing bath after bail [Video]

According to her lawyer, Paul Asibi Abariga, she has not been able to find the three guarantees, the Daily Guide reports.

He had pleaded with the trial judge through a verbal application on Thursday, November 10, 2022, for the court to vary the bail condition for his client.

But the application was suspended on Friday, November 11.

Meanwhile, Nana Agradaa reportedly confronted a journalist in court on Thursday, in what is viewed as an assault on her profession.

READ MORE: Nana Agradaa verbally assaults journalist in court