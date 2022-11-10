Embattled evangelist Patricia Oduro, alias Nana Agradaa, lost her cool and assaulted a journalist when she appeared in court on Thursday.

Ama Brako, a reporter with Accra-based Angel FM, has been following events that have unfolded in the days after Agradaa’s arrest by the police in October.

ALSO READ: I have cursed Nana Agradaa, reasons she’s facing troubles – Nicholas Omane Acheampong

She is facing seven counts of defrauding by false pretense and charlatanic advertisement on TV and in a newspaper to lure her victims.

As a reporter, Ama Brako gives a blow-by-blow account of happenings in court to the public. But it appears Agradaa is not delighted about how she delivers her work.

READ MORE: Woman seen crying in viral video at Agradaa’s church speaks

In court today, Nana Agradaa reportedly confronted the journalist in what is viewed as an assault on her persona and profession.

Explaining what happened, Ama Brako said the transformed fetish priestess pointed fingers at her and accused her of reporting fake news aimed at further tarnishing her reputation which has already been marred by controversies.

Watch the video below to know more.

READ ALSO: Some people want to tarnish my image & bring my ministry down – Nana Agradaa

Nana Agradaa was granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with three sureties by an Accra Circuit Court after spending one week on remand following her arrest on October 9.

In a second case brought against her by the police, she was remanded for two weeks and subsequently granted bail in the sum of GH¢150,000 with three sureties.