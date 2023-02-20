Repented fetish priestess Nana Agradaa has pushed her bible aside and has launched an attack on Hiplife artiste Slim Buster.

Slim Buster recently had an interview with Amankrado a former best friend of Nana Agradaa where he made some comments about her which we believe Nana Agradaa didn’t like.

Following this, Nana Agradaa decided to go hard on the musician asking him why he would join a fight when he didn’t know the genesis of the fight.

Also Read: You wouldn’t have died if you knew God – Nana Agradaa comments on Atsu’s death

In a video sighted on social media, Nana Agradaa warned the musician to stay away from her otherwise she was going to switch the fight to him adding that this was his last warning.

According to Nana Agradaa in the video, she has decided to take things easy on slim Buster this time because he is a legend in the music industry and she wouldn’t want to disrespect him adding that he should know his limits.

Nana Agradaa didn’t just end there as she continued by launching an attack on Amankrado and PJ who used to be her close allies.

Also Read: I’ll name my next child Judas – Nana Agradaa

Watch the video below:

Read more: Nana Agradaa goes semi-nude on social media