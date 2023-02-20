Obviously, this is a deliberate attempt from Nana Agradaa to be in the news because from what we have heard and seen on social media – It’s common sense defying to tag Christian Atsu as an idol worshipper.

Speaking to her congregation last Sunday, Nana Agradaa claimed that Christian Atsu is responsible for his own death because he failed to worship God in truth and in spirit.

READ ALSO: Not all glitters are gold – Insensitive GH Lady makes mockery of Atsu’s death for marrying a white woman

According to Nana Agradaa, if Atsu had known God, he wouldn’t have died and would have survived just like the other victims of the earthquake who didn’t lose their precious lives.

In the fast-trending video which has angered many Ghanaians who are in a state of mourning the late football star and philanthropist.

Nana Agradaa went on to say that it’s very usual for footballers to go for fetish, black magic and other sources of power to protect themselves. There if Atsu really had God, he would have saved him.

She ended her submissions by categorically stating that she’s not afraid of the attacks from Ghanaians who will come at her for stating the obvious truth.

READ ALSO: “Christian Atsu’s death is not natural, yaanom killed him” – Sonnie Badu reveals

Social media users who have come across this insensitive video have called on God to call Nana Agradaa to glory so that she will know how it feels.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the comments from Ghanaians who are infuriated by Nana Agradaa’s empty talks aimed at triggering the masses and completely disrespecting the legacy of Christian Atsu.

mandy_jael_berry_woods – AGRADAA I wish you were the one under that building. You’re talking abt abosom…. U think you’re in a diff planet or something? If not for this wicked world , u don’t even deserve a second min to live cus you’re very wicked and heartless. You’re not dead cus God wants to punish u u so bad before he takes ur sinful soul to the everlasting fire ! A trickster like ur Kind … got the nerves to criticize who knows what and what . What’s in that handky you’re boldly holding. Imagine urself being in his state… u feel u wil be remembered for days ? U think the whole world would have mourned you ? Think abt ur life … u think like Is all abt shouting and f00ling on the Internet? May God forgive you! A heartless woman who doesn’t deserve the favor of God ! Your time is coming … I thank God we all don’t knw how we gonna leave this earth … urs might be worse to experience! How can u be this insensitive and inhuman? Ah !

johnnybans_ – Look at this one too…. Always chasing clouts, not your fault though. You still have fools shouting Amen in your stupid church

READ ALSO: First photos of Christian Atsu’s lifeless body surfaces online

yaapretta1 – Nkwasiasem nkoaaaaaa…. Even she Agradaa is still alive. She should go and sit somewhere wo h)

davepap30 – Ah so how does she even get audience . Clearly only mad ppl will will to her what BS shameful talk . It’s called an earthquake which happened in 45seconds more than 41,000 dead and she is talking so much nonsense



nana.k00 – Nanim ase bronsam..u koraa u still alive upon all your evil deeds..maame k)pe baabi da.



iam_miss_mensah – Obaa why should you even ask sense or no sense,has this woman ever made sense ?????. If not for the mercies of God, this criminal idol worshiper won’t be here to be talking nonsense. I’m very sure among the one 45,000 people that died,some were men of God, only a senseless person thinks that it sinners who die?????may God forgive her and her followers. It only Ghana that so called spiritual people and men of God love to ride on others misfortune



thetwist_queenie – This woman is not serous …does she know the number of unbelievers and sinners who have survived ….ahh

marifresh_ghana – This so unnecessary at this time u are also a mother how do u know her was not worshipping God aaah this woman paaa her days are numbered

READ ALSO: Christian Atsu’s wife speaks for the first following husband’s death