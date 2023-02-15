There’s something seriously wrong with Nana Agradaa who claims to have repented and only the Almighty knows.

A new video which is fast circulating on social media is all shades of wrong and should be strongly condemned.

In this video, the repented fetish priestess showed off her red bra as part of Val’s day celebration which was observed yesterday.

In the viral video, the leader and founder of Heaven Way International Ministries also confessed her love to her partner also went ahead to twerk in front of the cameras.

Apparently, Nana Agradaa is trying to regain her fame back by employing all manner and kinds of gimmicks.

Why would someone who claims to be a vessel of God behave like a slay queen on social media just for clout and attention?

Watch the video below to know more…

