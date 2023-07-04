Brokenhearted Agradaa seeks divorce from her husband; Curses him and Aunty Mercy (Video)

- Advertisement -

Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Nana Agradaa has publicly divorced her husband after finding out that he’s having a secret affair with a Ghanaian-born US-based woman named Aunty Mercy.

As confirmed by Nana Agradaa in a video, Aunty Mercy was once the leader of her Aboozigi Women’s Fellowship Movement.

In the circulating divorce video, Nana Agradaa accused her husband of secretly engaging in an extramarital affair with Aunty Mercy for a year now.

She also lamented over how Aunty Mercy and some women in her Aboozigi Women’s Fellowship Movement influenced her marriage by controlling her husband like a TV remote.

Pained and betrayed Nana Agradaa who has walked out of her marriage described her husband as an evil man whose heart and soul are full of bitterness.

Aunty Mercy wasn’t also spared, Nana Agradaa left her to the mercy of God for destroying her marriage.

“I’ve been feeding, clothing and sheltering my husband for the past 26 years” – Nana Agradaa reveals

Nana Agradaa who has been left heartbroken after finding out that her husband is having an extramarital affair with a lady name Aunty Mercy has revealed that she’s the one who has been feeding, clothing and sheltering her husband for the past 26 years.

In a trending video, Nana Agradaa categorically stated that her husband is nothing without her because she’s the one who pays for everything.

As stated by the leader and founder of Heaven’s Way Chapel International church, she works day and night just to feed and cater for her husband. READ MORE HERE

