Nana Agradaa goes semi-nude on social media – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Repented fetish priestess who prides herself as an Evangelist, Nana Agradaa, has set tongues wagging after sharing a seductive video of herself on social media.

In this new viral video, Nana Agradaa claims she was exercising to keep fit.

As seen, she was in an all-pink outfit to complete her fair skin.

Apparently, Nana Agradaa is trying to regain her fame back by employing all manner and kinds of gimmicks.

The highlight of the video is Nana Agradaa’s intentional display of her bortos.

In a part of the video, she twerked like a pro while jamming to one of Shatta Wale’s hit songs.

Social media users who have come across the video have condemned her nudity.

Source:GHpage

