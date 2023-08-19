- Advertisement -

Repented fetish priestess who prides herself as an Evangelist, Nana Agradaa, has set tongues wagging after sharing a seductive video of herself on social media.

In this new viral video, Nana Agradaa claims she was exercising to keep fit.

As seen, she was in an all-pink outfit to complete her fair skin.

The highlight of the video is Nana Agradaa’s intentional display of her bortos.

In a part of the video, she twerked like a pro while jamming to one of Shatta Wale’s hit songs.

Social media users who have come across the video have condemned her nudity.

