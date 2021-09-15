- Advertisement -

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, is reeling in excitement following the restoration of her Satellite broadcast channel, Thunder TV, now known as Todays TV.

The channel, together with Ice1 TV which she also owned, was shut down by the National Communications Authority (NCA) in April for operating without a valid license contrary to Section 2(4) of the Electronic Communications Act 775 of 2008.

The converted fetish priestess who was known for her money doubling ritual, ‘sika gari’, was subsequently arrested and charged on two counts.

Announcing the new development on social media, Agradaa took to her Instagram page to share posters unveiling her channel’s new name while urging viewers to rescan their digital and satellite TV sets to access it.

She further shared a video showing the television channel broadcasting religious content.

Nana Agradaa is set to host her first show on Friday, September 17, 2021, alongside Big Akwes.

In April, the NCA embarked on the operation with a joint team of Police and National Security Intelligence Operatives, to clamp down on television channels without legal rights to broadcast.

Some 49 television stations were affected including Virgin TV, Maranatha TV, Kwaku Bonsam TV and Obuor TV.

Nana Agradaa was charged with operating a TV station without authorisation contrary to section 110 of the Electronic Transaction Act 2008, act 772, and Charlatanic advertisement (Sika Gari) contrary to section 137 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960.

The court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Essandor convicted and sentenced Nana Agradaa to a fine of GHS36,000 on the charge of operating a Television station without a licence, and GHS10,000 on the charge of “charlatanic advertisement”.

The NCA’s operation was undertaken on the heels of the gruesome killing of an 11-year-old boy allegedly by two teenagers for money ritual purposes.