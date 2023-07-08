“My husband has sold his wedding ring” – Brokenhearted Nana Agradaa reveals

- Advertisement -

Evangelist Mama Pat aka Nana Agradaa who has been crying on social media for days and speaking about how a church member has snatched her husband has emotionally revealed that her husband has sold his wedding ring.

According to Nana Agradaa, her husband sold his wedding ring after meeting Aunty Mercy.

Mind you, Aunty Mercy is the former Women’s Fellowship Leader of Nana Agradaa’s church.

In the touching video, Nana Agradaa also stated that if she was to tell Ghanaians the evil deeds her husband has done to her, they’ll be utterly shocked.

