type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"My husband has sold his wedding ring" - Brokenhearted Nana Agradaa reveals
News

“My husband has sold his wedding ring” – Brokenhearted Nana Agradaa reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Nana Agradaa divorces her husband; Curses him and Aunty Mercy (Video)
- Advertisement -

Evangelist Mama Pat aka Nana Agradaa who has been crying on social media for days and speaking about how a church member has snatched her husband has emotionally revealed that her husband has sold his wedding ring.

According to Nana Agradaa, her husband sold his wedding ring after meeting Aunty Mercy.

READ ALSO: Full video of Kwadaso SDA nursing training students atopa marathon

Nana-Agradaa-holding a bible and-posing with her-Husband
Nana-Agradaa-and-Husband

Mind you, Aunty Mercy is the former Women’s Fellowship Leader of Nana Agradaa’s church.

In the touching video, Nana Agradaa also stated that if she was to tell Ghanaians the evil deeds her husband has done to her, they’ll be utterly shocked.

READ ALSO: Part two of Kwadaso SDA nursing training students’ atopa video lands online

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: “Asamoah Gyan has chopped me” – Auntie Bee reveals (Video)

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Saturday, July 8, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    75.7 ° F
    75.7 °
    75.7 °
    87 %
    2.8mph
    100 %
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    79 °
    Mon
    80 °
    Tue
    80 °
    Wed
    79 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways