Nana Agradaa seriously warns her lookalike in a new video

It was all fun and thrills as popular but controversial Ghanaian prophetess, Nana Agradaa finally met her lookalike at a locally star-studded wedding ceremony.

It is worth noting this said lady appeared on the net and tagged herself as the lookalike of the prophetess which from many indications didn’t initially sit well with Agradaa.

Prior to their meeting, the lookalike went viral on social after sharing photos of herself appearing the same as the latter.

Nana Agradaa in her response to the lady warned her to desist from priding in herself as her lookalike as she claimed no one can ever be like her.

An angry Agradaa threatened to bruise the head of the lady if she continues to disturb social media with videos mimicking her as a lookalike.

Social media was taken aback when the leader of the trending lookalike association, 4Kings, Robest unveiled the rebranded Agradaa lookalike which we think might be the icing on the cake that brought peace between the woman of God and her lookalike.

It was all smiles and love as peace was brokered between to two to finally catch a physical gaze at each other and share pleasantries.

During their meeting, playful Agradaa warned her lookalike not to establish a church like her.

Watch the video below to know more…

