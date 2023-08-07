type here...
Shut up, you're fake – Azuka tackles Prophet Ajagurajah as they begin a fresh beef

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
The rift between the two spiritual leaders ignited during an interview with ZionFelix where Prophet Azuka levied a set of scathing allegations against Bishop Kwabena Asiamah by labelling him as a fake man of God.


In the course of the now viral interview, Prophet Azuka did not mince words to fearlessly criticize Bishop Kwabena Asiamah for misleading Ghanaians with claims of having divine power from God.

In a display of unreserved boldness, he alleged that Prophet Ajagurajah is masquerading as a genuine man of God while lacking the spiritual prowess he claims to possess.

As the interview progressed, Prophet Azuka delivered a stern warning to Prophet Ajagurajah, cautioning him to cease his alleged charade as a bona fide prophet or risk public humiliation.

Prophet Azuka also took a jibe at Prophet Ajagurajah’s personal hygiene practices, he mocked him for using unpleasant-smelling perfumes and soaps for bathing.

In a final flourish of bravado, Prophet Azuka proclaimed himself as the most powerful man of God in the country, positioning himself above all contenders, including Bishop Ajagurajah


This thinly veiled mockery will surely escalate the growing dispute between the two men of God as Prophet Ajagurajah is yet to react to Auzka’s planned attack on him.

Source:GHpage

