Budu Atta JHS headmaster spends registration fees as he fails to register students for BECE

Some final-year JHS students in the Gomoa East district have been left stranded during the BECE after their head teacher allegedly spent money meant for registration fees.



The head teacher in the Gomoa Budu Atta D/A Junior High School was nowhere to be found as the BECE kicked off on the morning of August 7, 2023.



Some final-year students were seen in tears after not being able to participate in the exam, according to Adom FM reports.



The head teacher allegedly collected GH¢ 400 to register candidates for the BECE, among other costs.

One parent said her daughter’s index was not showing at the centre “so she was not able to write.”



Another parent bemoaned the effect this shock will have on the children.



“You take your child to school all this while and at the last minute they say her name is not part, it will hurt any child. There will even be emotional stress,” he said.

Some onlookers also pleaded with the government to intervene in the matter.



Some community members had taken matters into their hands and tried to get in touch with the headmaster but to no avail.

