Nana Agradaa unveils her new name "Evangelist Tupac"
EntertainmentNews

Nana Agradaa unveils her new name “Evangelist Tupac”

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Agradaa
Ghanaian fetish priestess turned Evangelist of God, Nana Agradaa has unveiled her new name in a short video that has been spotted on her IG page.

According to Nana Agradaa, Ghanaians should now address her as Evangelist Tupac and not Evangelist Patricia.

In this video, Nana Agradaa twerked for some seconds while she was still in the process of churning out her newly found name.

This video has sparked another hot controversy on the internet as to whether Nana Agradaa has truly been called by God.

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa exposed after quoting a non-existent Bible verse on radio

Because why would a supposed vessel of God insist to be addressed by the name of a secular musician?

Well, as far as Nana Agradaa is concerned, everything is possible and has no limits.

Watch the video below to know more…

Recently, Nana Agradaa was in the news for selling church forms to her congregation at a staggering price of 300 cedis.

She came all out to defend herself and further bragged that her church is for millionaires.

    Source:GHpage

