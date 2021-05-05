type here...
Nana Agradaa will die soon if her repentance is not real – Nicholas Omane Acheampong

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana Agradaa & Nicholas Omane Acheampong
Nana Agradaa & Nicholas Omane Acheampong
Nicholas Omane Acheampong has said that fetish priest turned Evangelist, Patricia Oduro Koranteng might soon join her ancestors if her repentance is not real.

According to Gospel Musician whiles speaking in an interview on Happy FM, Nana Agradaa has her days on earth numbered if she tries to play smart with her penitence.

He explained that Nana Agradaa (Evangelist Patricia) will be faced with tragedy and die soon if it turns out that she’s trying to trick God with her sudden repentance.

He further stated that the evil deeds of Nana Agradaa are fast catching up with her in a manner she can’t comprehend. Omane vehemently asserted that he doubts Agradaa’s repentance.

He opines it’s somehow mysterious for one to just wake up and convert from being a fetish priestess to an evangelist. Who does that?

The popular priestess days go in a presser said that she has repented from her evil ways. She announced her new name Evangelist Patricia Oduro Kwarteng.

She went further to plead and ask for forgiveness from those she had defrauded and severely insulted and subjecting them to public ridicule.

Source:GHPAGE

