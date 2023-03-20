type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNana Ama McBrown adopts one-year-old baby who has lost her mother 
Entertainment

Nana Ama McBrown adopts one-year-old baby who has lost her mother 

By Kweku Derrick
Nana Ama McBrown adopts a baby
- Advertisement -

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has adopted a one-year-old girl from her church after discovering the infant had tragically lost her biological mother.

The movie star cum TV presenter, who is known for her kind heart and sweet tooth for various acts of charity, fell in love with the kid when she spotted her happily wandering about in the church auditorium.

Out of love for the girl, she resolved to give out some of her 4-year-old daughter Baby Maxin’s used clothes and shoes which she has now outgrown them to the little girl.

Upon enquiring about the whereabouts of the girl’s mother to receive the items, McBrown discovered to her dismay that the little girl is a maternal orphan.

Saddened by the development, she decided not only to donate to the child but also to take full responsibility for her welfare from henceforth.

After speaking to her husband and family, the church leaders and the family of the girl, McBrown was given the green light to take legal custody of the infant whose identity is yet to be made official.

Watch below how McBrown narrated everything in the church

Subscribe to watch new videos

As you may already know, Nana Ama McBrown, 45, has battled with struggles of fertility for many years. She was blessed with a miracle baby in 2019 after through IVF.

But prior to that, she had adopted 4 children – some from her sister’s children and that of her husband Mr. Maxwell Mensah who he had with other women before they tied the knot.

In total, she has five children including her biological daughter Maxin Mawushi Mensah.

The latest adoption now brings the number to six.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 20, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.7 ° F
    86.7 °
    86.7 °
    62 %
    3.9mph
    23 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News