- Advertisement -

Nana Ama McBrown has opened up about her confrontation with controversial relationship adviser, Counsellor George Lutterodt, over comments he made few days after her wedding in 2016.

The actress had just turned 39 when she tied the nuptial knot with her significant other, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, 33, in a private wedding ceremony after the two had been in a relationship way back in 2013.

Counsellor Lutterodt was on record to have said the marriage would not last long based on the fact that there is a six year age gap between the couple.

SEE ALSO: Leave out my husband and daughter if you have problems with me – Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown, who would typically not respond to negative stories about her, recently told Graphic Showbiz that one of the such things that got to her was Counsellor Lutterodt’s utterances on various media platforms.

“How could a married man and for that matter a counsellor make such a statement about me? I was angry but told myself I would definitely confront him one day,” she said.

Unhappy about the remarks, the actress cum TV presenter explained that when she had an opportunity to confront Counsellor Lutterodt about the matter on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review but he chicken out.

“I finally confronted him when we met on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review and he found it difficult to explain himself to me”.

It has never been a secret that Nana Ama McBrown – real name Felicity Ama Agyemang – is older than her husband who earns a living as a businessman.

SEE ALSO: Victoria Lebene was a hookup girl before she got married to Nkonkonsa – Efia Odo

The actress was born on 15th of August 15, 1977, while Maxwell Mensah’s date of birth has been revealed to be 3rd of August 1983.

Despite the level of fame she has achieved in the entertainment industry, Nana Ama McBrown still tries to keep her personal under lock and key. However, that has proven to be a bit difficult given the current era of social media.

While Nana Ama does not want to pay mind to what people say about her, she is more concerned about negative discussions about her family.

SEE ALSO: Lady, Ruth James drops a list of 100 men she has infected with HIV on Facebook

In a recent interview, the actress cum TV presenter said she does not enjoy it when people say all kinds of things about her marriage, her husband Maxwell Mensah and daughter Maxine.

“I need to protect my marriage with everything I have. I don’t see the reason why anyone should include my husband or my daughter when they have problems with me. I get offended when negative things are said about the people I love most,” she told Graphic Showbiz.