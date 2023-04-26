type here...
Nana Ama Mcbrown flaunts her newly acquired over GHc 620,000 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Ama Mcbrown has added the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor to her already existing fleet of expensive cars.

The 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor is a high-performance version of the popular Ranger pickup truck.

It features a range of upgrades designed to improve off-road capability, including a reinforced frame, high-performance suspension system, and all-terrain tires.

Nana Ama McBrown

It is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The Ranger Raptor also boasts a distinctive exterior design, with a unique grille, flared fenders, and sporty accents.

Inside, it offers a range of premium features such as leather upholstery, a Bang & Olufsen audio system, and a large touchscreen infotainment system.

As for the price, the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor costs $52,000 USD according to checks online making it one of the more expensive midsize pickups on the market.

Below is a picture of Nana Ama Mcbrown’s all-red 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor.

