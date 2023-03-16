A brand new car and a house – Details about Nana Ama Mcbrown’s salary and juicy offer at ONUA TV revealed

- Advertisement -

According to Nana Agradaa who is the founder and general overseer of Anointed Palace Chapel, Nana Ama Mcbrown has been given a brand new car and a house as part of the juicy packages for signing a new contract with ONUA TV.

Nana Agradaa dropped these claims whiles addressing Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, Ola Michael and Abena Moet’s attack on the multi-talented actress.

As professed by Nana Agradaa, she has received exclusive information from a justifiable source that Mcbrown was given a car and a house and that particularly influenced her decision to leave UTV for ONUA TV.

She also called on other Kumawood stars to come to Mcbrown’s defence since some Despite Media workers have secretly vowed to tarnish her image for leaving the Accra-based media outfit to join Media General.

Watch the video below to know more…

Meanwhile, a new report that has searched its neck on social media also alleges that despite the poaching fee involved in signing McBrown to Media General.

She was receiving a gargantuan salary at UTV more than some staff of the station due to her relation with manager Fada Dickson and CEO Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

However, it is alleged that she was demanding an increment in her remuneration but her co-workers sabotaged her chances of securing and that’s attributed to why she quit.

Reacting to the rumour, controversial Instagram blogger, Those Called Celebs noted that GHC 500,000 is actually a peanut for Fadda Dickson and the owners of Despite Media Group.

