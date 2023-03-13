Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has for the very first time narrated how she was deported from the US in 2001.

The actress and TV show host made this revelation during her unveiling as a new ONUA TV presenter earlier today

Speaking with Captain Smart after her welcome ceremony, the mother of one revealed that she was deported back home in 2001 after her arrival in the US.

“Captain, January is a month I don’t like at all because things really don’t go as expected for me. I’ve never said this anywhere before but today I’ll say it to inspire somebody. My uncle returned from the US and met me as a footballer who had returned from playing at Kwadaso (a suburb of Kumasi).

I went to play table tennis after that so when my uncle saw me, he promised to take me abroad. Truthfully I was in America in January but to put it short, I was deported,”



Although she did not reveal the reason for her deportation, Nana Ama McBrown disclosed that her return to the country was met with frowns from her family as they tagged her as the “bad luck” child in the family.

Despite being deported and humiliated by her family, the screen goddess didn’t give up and with hard work and determination, she has become a renowned movie star.

She ended her bitter past life experience by encouraging the youths with the statement below

“So I want to tell whoever is listening to me that of your dream is to travel and things are not going as expected, that is not the end of your life. God has a plan for you because I didn’t know I would become who I am today if it wasn’t for the deportation,”

