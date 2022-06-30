- Advertisement -

Actress and TV show host, Nana Ama Mcbrown – Is set to grace our screens once again after going into hibernation for close to four months.

Following Nana Ama Mcbrown’s sudden absence on UTV’s United Showbiz late-night entertainment show, many social media users alleged she had been sacked from the TV station.

Others also claimed that she has given birth to twins and chilling in Canada hence the reason behind her leave.

Her fans rubbished the claims that their idol had been sacked and she herself even shared a video of herself to refute the disturbing rumours.

About two weeks ago, Fadda Dickson and the entire crew of UTV stormed Nana Ama Mcbrown’s house for the obvious reason.

After many talks and reformations, Nana Ama Mcbrown would be hosting this week’s edition of UTV’s United Showbiz program.

A new video that has been spotted on Fadda Dickson’s IG page announces Nana Ama Mcbrown’s return and her fans can’t keep calm over this refreshing story.

Below are some of the positive comments gathered under the video announcing Nana Ama Mcbrown’s return to UTV;

fyaum WOW ??????we miss you mum

ashaimanonlinetv She is back oooooo

emelbaah The Queen is back yeeeee I will start watching again

ekwarteng6 This is what we needed. This Saturday dea I have no reason to miss out