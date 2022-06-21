type here...
Fadda Dickson and UTV crew storm Nana Ama Mcbrown’s house with serious prayers (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Fadda Dickson and the entire UTV crew stormed Nana Ama Mcbrown’s house earlier this morning following her long absence on TV.

Citing a video from the visit that has surfaced on the internet, Fadda Dickson and his other right-hand men/women dropped a serious prayer for the celebrated actress to get better soon in order to return to our screens because we miss her.

Recall that after Nana Ama Mcbrown failed to make an appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz program, a lot of Ghanaians concluded that she has been sacked.

The talented TV show host and actress dropped a self-made video of herself to rubbish the claims that she has been sacked.

According to Nana Ama Mcbrown, she’s still an employee at UTV and her absence is temporarily not anything serious.

It’s obvious Fadda Dickson’s visit to Nana Ama Mcbrown’s house is to tell naysayers that she’s still with them.

Watch the video below to know more…

It’s clear Nana Ama Mcbrown will be returning to host her show very soon therefore her fans should keep the momentum.

