Wendy Shay has finally dared Accra FM’s Mid-morning presenter Nana Romeo to drop all evidence he claims he has to prove she is in a relationship with her boss, Bullet.

The question of Wendy Shay having a relationship with Bullet has been asked several times by hosts of presenters.

In her recent interview on Accra Fm, Nana Romeo questioned her about her relationship with Bullet adding that he has evidence to prove but Wendy got furious and walked out of the interview.

Nana Romeo later granted an interview and revealed that he has proofs to back his claim that the two are more than a signee and manager.

He promised to release his evidence if the two dares him to drop his proof.

The ‘Bedroom Commando’ crooner today in an exclusive interview on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty again debunked rumours of dating Bullet and said Nana Romeo has nothing to prove, daring him to come out if he has any.

Well, on the part of Nana Romeo, we are yet to hear anything from him after Wendy Shay dared him to come out with his evidences on live radio.