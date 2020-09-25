Actor Nana Tornado real name Emil Woode has taken to social media to show off stack of dollars which he claims to be real and not fake to his fans.

In the video available, Nana Tornado was seen holding the money while beaming with smiles.

He is heard saying; “we don’t want to show off, we dey show real dollars’” which makes us think he is taking a subliminal shots at his former bestie Afia Schwar.

Watch the video below:

Nana Tornado and Afia Schwarzenegger fell out some months ago which made Tornado come out and reveal some damning allegation about the controversial television and radio personality.

Recently, he was on TV Africa were he alleged that Afia Schwar was a big time lesbobo adding that if he wants to spill out everything that she does in the dark Ghanaians would be shocked.