type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsNana Tornado's 'trumu trumu' video allegedly leaks
News

Nana Tornado’s ‘trumu trumu’ video allegedly leaks

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Nana Tornado's 'trumu trumu' video allegedly leaks online
- Advertisement -

Controversial Nana Tornado has been accused of sleeping with his fellow man in the US.

Initially, Afia Schwar hinted to her fans and followers on social media that she has gotten hold of Nana Tornado’s bedroom video.

After giving her fans a tip of the iceberg, Afia Schwar left her fans in suspense but her godson has taken over the baton to expose Nana Tornado.

READ ALSO: Full video of Kwadaso SDA nursing training students atopa marathon

Nana-Tornado-1
Nana-Tornado-1

According to Afia Schwar’s godson named Nana Ba, Nana Tornado gave a fellow man blowjob in a parked car.

At his blindside, he was recorded in the act and the guy is blackmailing him to pay $20,000 dollars else he’ll publish the clip all over the internet.

As threatened by Nana Ba, he will personally share the explicit video online if Nana Tornado fails to personally address the issue within the next 72 hours.

READ ALSO: Village chief whipped by his people for stealing money meant for the construction of wells

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Ghanaian man reportedly kills his wife in the US – Shocking details drop

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Thursday, July 13, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    80.8 ° F
    80.8 °
    80.8 °
    73 %
    3mph
    92 %
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    80 °
    Mon
    78 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways