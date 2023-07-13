- Advertisement -

Controversial Nana Tornado has been accused of sleeping with his fellow man in the US.

Initially, Afia Schwar hinted to her fans and followers on social media that she has gotten hold of Nana Tornado’s bedroom video.

After giving her fans a tip of the iceberg, Afia Schwar left her fans in suspense but her godson has taken over the baton to expose Nana Tornado.

According to Afia Schwar’s godson named Nana Ba, Nana Tornado gave a fellow man blowjob in a parked car.

At his blindside, he was recorded in the act and the guy is blackmailing him to pay $20,000 dollars else he’ll publish the clip all over the internet.

As threatened by Nana Ba, he will personally share the explicit video online if Nana Tornado fails to personally address the issue within the next 72 hours.

Watch the video below to know more…

