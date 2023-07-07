type here...
Vigil for James Lutterodt turns bloody as police beat up Vandals in Legon

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Vandals running at Night vigil of James Lutterodt
UG-James-Lutterodt
A night vigil which was supposed to be a solemn event for the late NSMQ contestant James Lutterodt by members of the Commonwealth Hall popularly known as Vandals in the University of Ghana turned into chaos.

According to the information gathered, the Vandals had gathered to pay their last respect to the late James and everything was going peacefully until the police came in with guns to stop them.

This unfortunate incident happened last night students on campus are terrified since the main reason why the police came to the venue where they were holding the vigil remains unknown.

Footages shared on social media show some policemen holding sticks and throwing them at the Vandals who also took to their heels resulting in some of them getting injured and others losing their valuable items on them at that moment.

